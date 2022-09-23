Maharashtra Govt Appoints TISS For Status Study Of Muslims; Rs 33 Lakh Allotted To Project

The Maharashtra government appointed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to do a status study of Muslims to bring them into the mainstream of development. The state government said that a total of ₹33.92 lakh has been allocated for the study project.

The state government and TISS have also constituted teams and appointed officials for doing the survey.

Maharashtra to conduct 'status study' of Muslims

The state government ordered a status study of the Muslim population in the state to bring the community into the mainstream of economic and educational development. The government GR read, "Maharashtra govt appoints TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) to study the status of Muslims in the state to bring the community into the mainstream of economic & educational development; sanctions Rs 33.92 lakhs for the project."

Moreover, the TISS and government have appointed officials to work on the project, “Tata Social Research Council, Mumbai has enumerated 56 workers among the 6 regional revenue commissioners of Maharashtra. Interviews & community surveys to be studied & presented,” said the government.

Study commissioned by Minority development department

The Minority development department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has commissioned the study, which will be conducted at the state’s six revenue divisions in 56 cities, “The study will focus on education, health, employment, standard of living, financial assistance, infrastructure availability and availing of government schemes in order to bring the Muslim community in Maharashtra to the mainstream,” according to the GR.

The GR stated that the study group will conduct interviews, and discussions with the relevant groups and submit the report in four months.

