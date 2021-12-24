Maharashtra Govt Directs Fresh Festival Guidelines Ahead Of Christmas Celebrations

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In light of the rising concerns regarding COVID-19 variant Omicron, Maharashtra Government has issued fresh guidelines for Christmas celebrations. According to the new guidelines provided on Thursday:
Earlier on December 15, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had formed fresh guidelines ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The new rules were constituted keeping a large number of gatherings during this time in mind. BMC has stressed COVID-19 vaccination for those planning, participating in any events or travelling to Maharashtra. According to the notice, dated December 13, the mentioned rules will be imposed starting from December 16 till December 31.
What BMC had said earlier:
PM Modi held a meeting to review the COVID situation on Thursday. The meeting had in attendance top health officials from the Centre and the state to brief the PM as Omicron's tally breaches the 300-mark in India. Data published by the Union health ministry showed Maharashtra with 65 cases of the new Omicron variant -- the maximum across states. Delhi is second on the list with 64 reported cases. As many as 24 cases have been reported in Telangana, 21 in Rajasthan and 19 in Karnataka.