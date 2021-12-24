Maharashtra Govt Directs Fresh Festival Guidelines Ahead Of Christmas Celebrations

In light of the rising concerns regarding COVID-19 variant Omicron, Maharashtra Government has issued fresh guidelines for Christmas celebrations. According to the new guidelines provided on Thursday:

Churches should operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity during festivities.

Only a minimum number of choristers should be allowed to perform choirs inside the churches and separate mics should be given to each performer.

Maintenance of social distancing at churches, usage of masks and availability of hand sanitisers.

People should celebrate Christmas by taking all precautionary measures to avoid viral infection as Omicron variant can spread rapidly, the guidelines added.

BMC stresses on COVID vaccination ahead of Christmas

Earlier on December 15, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had formed fresh guidelines ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The new rules were constituted keeping a large number of gatherings during this time in mind. BMC has stressed COVID-19 vaccination for those planning, participating in any events or travelling to Maharashtra. According to the notice, dated December 13, the mentioned rules will be imposed starting from December 16 till December 31.

What BMC had said earlier:

All persons associated with the organisation of any programme event as well as service providers, and participants, visitors, guests, customers shall fully be vaccinated.

Any shop, establishment, mall, event, gathering etc must be manned by fully vaccinated persons and all visitors, customers, for such places shall be fully vaccinated.

All public transport shall be used only by fully vaccinated persons

People travelling to Maharashtra shall hold a fully vaccinated certificate or carry a negative RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

In case of gatherings, 50% capacity shall be allowed.

PM Modi chairs COVID review meeting

PM Modi held a meeting to review the COVID situation on Thursday. The meeting had in attendance top health officials from the Centre and the state to brief the PM as Omicron's tally breaches the 300-mark in India. Data published by the Union health ministry showed Maharashtra with 65 cases of the new Omicron variant -- the maximum across states. Delhi is second on the list with 64 reported cases. As many as 24 cases have been reported in Telangana, 21 in Rajasthan and 19 in Karnataka.