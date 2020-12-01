Maharashtra Govt Forms 4-member Committee To Probe Jalyukt Shivar, Gives 6 Months Deadline

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government issued an order constituting a 4-member committee to probe the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, a flagship scheme of the Fadnavis era. This is in continuation with the state Cabinet's decision dated October 14, 2020, approving an inquiry into this scheme. The panel will be headed by retired Additional Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar and includes members such as Sanjay Belsare, the chief engineer of the Water Resources Department.

The scope of work entails giving recommendations on which works scrutinised by the CAG mandates only a departmental inquiry. Mentioning that over 600 complaints have been received pertaining to the scheme since 2005, the state government has asked the committee to determine the nature of the investigation required in each of them. Besides this, it has been empowered to independently look into discrepancies in works done under the ambit of the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan. The 4-member committee will not only have to submit a monthly report to the government but also complete the investigation in 6 months' time.

Maharashtra government appoints a committee to 'recommend list of works done under Jalyukta Shivar Scheme of Fadnavis Government, whose investigation can be done; committee to submit report within six months.' — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Read: 'Will CM Uddhav Probe Shiv Sena Too?': BJP Pans Inquiry Into Fadnavis Govt's Pet Scheme

Here is Maharashtra government's order

Read: Shiv Sena Targets Fadnavis Over CAG Report On Jalyukt Shivar

The Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan

This scheme was launched during Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure as the Maharashtra CM in December 2014. Hundreds of villages in regions such as Vidarbha and Marathwada often tend to experience droughts for years together. The Jalyukt Shivar set an ambitious target of making 5,000 drought-prone villages free of water scarcity. Under this scheme, various water conservation initiatives such as the construction of farm ponds, rejuvenation of water storage capacity, building decentralised water bodies, and so forth were undertaken.

After assuming power, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government reportedly stopped the funding to this scheme. In its report tabled on the floor of the Maharashtra Legislature, the CAG observed that Jalyukt Shivar, under which Rs.9633.75 crore was spent, was not much effective. As per the CAG, the scheme had little impact on achieving water neutrality and increasing the groundwater level. Moreover, the country's topmost auditor remarked that there was a lack of transparency in the execution of projects under this scheme.

Read: Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt Is A Failure; Won't Survive For Long: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar

Read: Maharashtra Govt Orders Inquiry Into Rise Of Mahavitaran Arrears During Fadnavis Regime