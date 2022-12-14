Maharashtra Govt Forms Committee To Track Interfaith Marriages; Aims Protection For Women

In a big move by the Maharashtra government, a panel has been formed in order to study and gather detailed information in connection with Intercast/Interfaith marriages.

The 12-member panel has been formed and named “Intercaste/ Interfaith marriage-family coordination committee”, it will be headed by the Women and Child Development Minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha. According to the state’s department, the committee will gather detailed information about couples in such marriages, and the maternal families of the women involved if they are estranged.

#BREAKING | Maharashtra sets up panel to track interfaith, intercaste marriages. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/IjkWLytELI — Republic (@republic) December 14, 2022

This development comes in connection with Shraddha Walkar's murder case where she was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. Following this, the BJP minister Lodha directed to State Women’s Commissioner to set up a squad regarding this.

As per the resolution, this committee will look after the welfare of the women as it will identify such women who have married against the will of their maternal families and are estranged from them in a bid to extend protection to them if needed. It will also provide a platform for the women and their families to access counselling and communication in a bid to resolve issues. The panel will consist of government as well as non-government sectors. As the task will be achieved, the committee will be dissolved.

It is pertinent to mention that the Maharashtra government is also mulling over introducing laws in the upcoming winter session of the state assembly, designed to prevent forcible conversions through marriage, also known as 'Love Jihad' in the state. Sources also informed that the law will be on the lines of the UP government, and those found guilty will be imprisoned for 3-5 years. If the victim is a minor or from a scheduled caste, etc., the punishment shall be more severe.

Reacting to the development, BJP MLA Ram Kadam told Republic that the state government has been mulling over bringing the law for a very long time. "Such conversions are not acceptable at all. If there are wrong intentions, then we'll have to stop it somewhere. This winter session, we'll definitely discuss this."