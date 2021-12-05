Maharashtra Govt Implements Motor Vehicles Act 2019; Check Revised Traffic Fines

The Maharashtra government has implemented the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019 in the state. As per the notification, compounding fees of Rs 10,000 will be imposed for not providing a way to an ambulance, whereas driving without proper insurance will attract Rs 2,000 compounding fees.

According to Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) department, vehicles with registration plate (number plate) other than in prescribed form will be punishable with Rs 1,000 compounding fees. The same compounding fees is applicable for driving vehicles without tail lamps and reflectors.

Rs 20,000 compounding fees will be imposed on an overloaded truck with an additional Rs 2,000 per tonne of access load. If the driver refuses to weigh his truck then it will attract a hefty Rs 40,000 fine. The compounding fees for racing in a public place has been increased to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,000 earlier. If caught without proper insurance, the fine is Rs 2,000 which will increase to Rs 4,000 for the second and consecutive offences.

Here are some revised compounding fees

Speeding: Bike (Rs 1,000), Car (Rs 2000), Other vehicles (4,000)

Without helmet: Rs 500

Without seatbelt: Rs 200

Underage driving: Rs 5,000

Triple seat: Rs 1,000

Honking: Rs 1,000

Illegal parking: Rs 500

Speaking to PTI, state transport commissioner Avinash Dhakane said that the increase in compounding fees will help in lowering accidents and ensure discipline among the citizens.

"This will help improve overall road safety, reduce fatalities and ensure better road discipline among people," Dhakane said.

An MMVD official told PTI that the Maharashtra government has reduced the fines for various offences compared to the compounding fees and penalties mentioned in the 2019 Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019

The amended MV act was passed in Parliament in July 2019. It was introduced in Lok Sabha on 15 July 2019. It increased the fine for drinking and driving from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. Rash driving was made punishable with a Rs 5,000 fine. For underage driving, the guardian or owner of the vehicle shall be fined Rs 25,000 and the registration of the vehicle will be cancelled. Speeding/racing was made punishable with a Rs 5,000 fine, a Rs 4,500 increase from the earlier Rs 500 fine.