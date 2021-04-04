Maharashtra Govt Imposes Weekend Lockdown, Stricter Curbs From April 5 Amid COVID Surge

In a massive development, Maharashtra government has decided to impose weekend lockdown throughout the state from next week, while stringent night curfew and curbs will be imposed during the week, said Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday. In a bid to curb rising COVID cases, state government has announced that night curfew will be set in place across the state from 8 PM to 7AM with only essential services being permitted. Meanwhile, strict lockdown will be imposed across the state on weekends from Friday night 8 PM to Monday morning 7 AM. A detailed SOP will soon be issued by Chief Minister's Office.

Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra

"From Monday 8 PM, strict curbs will be imposed across Maharashtra and lockdown will be imposed on weekends - with only essential services functional. Section 144 will be imposed, all shopping malls, bars, restaurants,small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels. Only government offices will be allowed to function at 50 per cent of their capacity," said Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, adding "Industries and production sector, vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and construction sites will operate if there is an accommodation facility for workers. No curbs in construction activties and markets". READ | COVID-19: Maharashtra, Punjab reporting highest daily cases

Theatres, drama theatres will be shut, while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding. Parks and playgrounds will also be closed, he said. Religious places will have to follow the SoPs, Malik said, adding that that public transport system will remain functional. Maharashtra has seen its highest-ever peak on Saturday clocking over 49,000 COVID cases in 24 hours, with Mumbai alone clocking over 9000 cases.

Maha CM warns of lockdown again

Addressing the citizens online on Friday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he could not rule lockdowns as people had become complacent. Explaining the shortage in beds and fatigue faced by frontline workers, he said that strict restrictions will be issued to curb COVID-19 in the state in the next few days, without elaborating on them. He added that there could be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure if the COVID-19 situation deteriorates. Thackeray also said that further restrictions will be announced in a day or two.

I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID-19 situation prevails. People have become complacent," said Thackeray. Pune administration has already shut bars, hotels and restaurants in the district for next seven days due to a sharp spike in cases. Imposing a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am from Saturday, Pune had prohibited all public meetings with the exception of weddings and last rite rituals.

Current COVID restrictions in Maharashtra

With the second wave of COVID infections, Maharashtra has imposed a night curfew across the state from 8 PM to 7 AM - banning a gathering of 5 or more till April 15. All public places (Gardens & Beaches), Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants to remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM till April 15. Home delivery and takeaway will be allowed. Any violation will attract cinema halls/hotels/restaurants to be closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central govt. Previously, the govt has already banned all social/political/religious gatherings, capped weddings at 50 people and funerals at 20 people, all offices except health & essential are capped at 50% capacity.