Maharashtra Govt Launches 'Mission Kawach Kundal' To Vaccinate 15 Lakh People Per Day

To expand the ongoing vaccination drive in the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to undertake a special COVID vaccination drive for a week, from Oct 8 -14, with a target of administering over 15 lakh vaccines every day. The mission launched by the MVA government is called 'Mission Kawach Kundal'. The decision was announced by the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

The decision of launching 'Mission Kawach Kundal' was taken in tandem with the centre's goal of administering 100 crore doses by mid-October. On the mission, Tope said that Union Home Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had held a discussion with him on the same.

Union Health Minister Mandaviya urged the Maharashtra Health Minister that the state must contribute a bigger part to this project and that there would be no lack of vaccines in the state.

"From October 8 to 14, we will launch 'Mission Kawach Kundal,' in which we hope to vaccinate 15 lakh people every day," Tope stated. More than 92.85 crore doses were provided until Thursday mid-day, according to the Cowin application. So far, 8.54 crore doses have been administered in Maharashtra.

Tope claimed that in the past, the state had met its goal of vaccinating 15.16 lakh people in a single day. He said that the state's goal is to vaccinate all eligible individuals in the state - 9.15 crore people.

Six crore individuals out of the eligible 9.2 crores have received the first dose, he said, while 3.20 crore people are yet to receive the first injection. According to the minister, 2.5 crore people have received the second dosage of vaccine so far.

COVID situation

Maharashtra recorded 2,681 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Around 2,413 people recovered from the disease and 49 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours. There are around 33,397 active cases in the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 22,431 new COVID cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now 2,44,198 active COVID cases in the country. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 92.63 crores, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, after 43,09,525 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

