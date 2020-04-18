Maharashtra Govt Lifts Lockdown Restrictions On Print Media From April 20

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the Coronavirus lockdown till May 3, the Maharashtra Government has now announced that print media will be exempted from the lockdown restriction April 20 onwards. However, door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines will be prohibited.

Amid the rising number of Coronavirus cases across the country, Maharashtra has been one of the worst-affected with 3,648 positive cases being reported till date. The state has witnessed 201 deaths while 331 infected individuals have recovered from the disease.

An order issued by the state government earlier on Saturday read, "Print media is hereby exempted from the lockdown from April 20, 2020. However, given the extent of the spread of COVID-19, door to door delivery of newspapers and magazines is prohibited." The decision was announced in addition to the revised guidelines for the measures to be taken to contain the virus spread in the state.

Govt announces financial assistance for construction workers

To ameliorate the condition of construction workers during the nationwide lockdown, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved financial assistance of Rs.2,000 to be given to each worker. In a statement on Saturday, Maharashtra Labour Minister Dilip-Walse Patil observed that the construction workers were facing a lot of difficulties due to unemployment in the current phase. He stated that the money will be deposited in the accounts of workers via the Direct Benefit Transfer method. This is expected to benefit about 12 lakh registered construction labourers in the state.

Dilip Walse Patil remarked, "The government has imposed a lockdown in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, the construction of buildings and other things have closed down. The construction labourers are not getting employment. That's why they are facing many difficulties. The Chief Minister, Deputy CM, other Ministers and I have taken the decision to give financial assistance of Rs.2,000 to each registered construction worker. This money will be deposited in the bank account of the worker via DBT."

