Maharashtra Makes Masks Mandatory In Public Places As COVID Cases Rise; To Amp Up Testing

In view of a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray government has announced that masks will be mandated in public places. The Maharashtra health department on Friday also ordered district and civic authorities to ramp up Coronavirus testing and vaccination coverage as the number of COVID samples being examined was reduced.

Informing about the mask mandate, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health Pradeep Vyas wrote a letter to collectors, municipal corporations, and chief executive officers. In the letter, he stated that all districts should ensure the proportion of RT-PCR tests was at least 60%.

People advised to wear masks in closed public spaces amid surging COVID cases

In view of the surge in caseload, the letter by Chief Secretary stated that people should be advised to wear masks in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools. This came after the state witnessed a sharp spike in COVID cases over the last week, with 1,081 cases reported on June 1, the highest since February 24.

“Testing in the state has considerably reduced despite repeated instructions. As per the June 1 data, there has been gross shortfall in the number of weekly tests conducted in 26 districts which is a major cause of concern. Overall testing in all districts should be increased immediately," Pradeep Vyas in the letter said.

Pradeep Vyas further noted the state had last week reported BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants, and while there were no complications associated with the aforesaid cases, one must not get complacent. He further asked officials to carry our periodic analysis of rising COVID cases with respect to time, place, and person to carve out a localized action plan. In his letter, he also stated that an appropriate number of samples need to be referred for genomic sequencing to identify the INSACOG laboratory.