Maharashtra: Govt May Tighten Curbs Amid Rising COVID Cases, Final Decision Soon

Amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state, the Maharashtra health ministry has now informed that it will impose tighter curbs to restrict the further spread of the virus. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday raised concern over the number of Omicron cases in the state. He cited the national capital as an example and said that a final decision regarding curbs will be taken soon.

Speaking to the media about the COVID curbs in the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the positivity rate in Mumbai is high. He added that the state was taking efforts into consideration and conducting counselling sessions from door to door. Tope urged the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Maharashtra raises concerns over rising COVID-19 cases

The health minister also informed that any further decisions regarding the curbs to stop the Coronavirus spread will be taken by the CM soon. “Worrying to see the number of active cases increasing in the State. Mumbai's positivity rate is at 4%. If this goes above 5%, then we will have to think about imposing restrictions. CM will hold a meeting COVID Task Force soon,” Rajesh Tope said.

Speaking about the COVID situation in Maharashtra, Tope said, “Till now there are 167 Omicron cases in the State. Of these, 90 patients have been discharged. None of these patients were in serious condition.” Furthermore, the minister informed that the state will look into imposing stricter curbs. “We have to think of imposing restrictions to control crowds in public transport, wedding ceremonies etc.”

The minister also urged all stakeholders and the public to come together to fasten the vaccination process in the state. He asked all parties and public representatives to take vaccination drives seriously. “We need to focus on the COVID19 vaccination. We are planning to administer vaccines to 15–18-year-old children in schools,” Rajesh Tope added. The minister cited Delhi, which is currently leading with over 200 Omicron cases, as an example and said that the situation must not be taken casually.

Omicron cases in India

A total of 781 Omicron cases were registered from 21 states and UTs on Monday. The majority of infections have been recorded from Delhi with 238 cases closed followed by Maharashtra with 167 cases, Kerala with 65, and Gujarat with 73. In view of the rise in coronavirus and Omicron cases, multi-disciplinary central teams have also been deployed in 10 identified states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Mizoram, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Punjab. In light of the cases, state governments have already started reimposing night curfews and restrictions for addressing the spread of the virus.

Image: ANI/ PTI