Requested Maharashtra CM To Announce A Complete Lockdown From Tomorrow: State Health Min

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on April 20 conducted a review meeting with the dignitaries of the health department, after which the imposition of a complete lockdown seems likely. The lockdown, which as per reports, is most likely to kick in from tomorrow, April 21, will be in effect for 15 days, and for this period, the guidelines will be released by the government very soon.

Speaking on the same, the Health Minister of the State Rajesh Tope, said, "We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm." Adding that it was the request of all ministers, he added, "It is his decision."

Another Minister Aslam Sheikh while outlining the COVID-19 situation in the State, said, "The cases are rising, and there is a shortage of medical oxygen. The State government has asked for medical oxygen from the Centre, which had been duly provided, but in spite of that, the needs are not being met. In the next few days, there will be an acute shortage of oxygen, if the cases keep rising this way." He further added, "Keeping all these things in mind, it seems Maharashtra is heading towards a lockdown, the guidelines regarding which will be announced very soon."

Reminiscing the sudden lockdown last year, and the problems emerging from it, he said, "This time all the guidelines have been framed keeping in mind the convenience of the public." Elaborating on his point, he added, "We have not put a stop on the buses or the trains till now, and in the upcoming days also, these things will remain the same and people will not have a problem in commutation."

It is pertinent to mention here that Maharashtra reported 62,097 fresh COVID-19 cases and 519 COVID-related deaths on Monday, pushing the cumulative count to 38,98,262 and the death toll to 60,824. The cases have been on a steep rise in the State in the past few days, in a bid to control which the government had earlier imposed a night curfew and a weekend lockdown.

Meanwhile, for the sixth day straight, India breached the 2 lakh mark with a record single-day rise of 2,59,170 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload to breach the 20-lakh mark with 20,31,977, which is 13.26 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has dropped to 85.56 percent while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.18 percent.

