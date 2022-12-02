Maharashtra Govt Offices To Go Paperless From April 2023: CM Eknath Shinde

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the e-office system will be started at all government offices in the state from April 1 next year so that work speeds up and becomes "paperless".
Shinde made the announcement on Thursday after meeting V Srinivas, secretary of the central administrative reforms and public grievances department.
The e-office system will enable faster functioning and the business will also be paperless, the chief minister said.
Once all government offices switch to the e-office mode, officials can access files documents on their mobile phones as well, he added.
