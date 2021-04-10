Maharashtra Govt Orders Probe Against Param Bir's 'misconduct' Amid Ongoing CBI Inquiry

Even as the CBI has launched a preliminary enquiry into corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against NCP’s Anil Deshmukh, forcing him to resign as the Maharashtra home minister, the state government has ordered its own enquiry against the controversial cop.

On Saturday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government directed newly appointed Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey to conduct an inquiry against Param Bir Singh and his alleged misconducts as the CP. According to reports, if anything incriminating is found against the former top cop, it would lead to his suspension. At the centre of various controversies, Param Bir currently holds the position of Maharashtra DG – Home Guards.

The focus of the enquiry is to find out how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, went rogue while working under the then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh, reports said. Pandey has also been asked to probe whether Singh provided the MVA government with all the necessary information or whether he showed carelessness and neglect in handling the case.

Anil Deshmukh faces CBI inquiry

The government’s internal departmental inquiry against Param Bir comes two days after the Supremo rejected Anil Deshmukh's petition seeking to hold the CBI investigation against him, as ordered by the Bombay HC. The NCP leader and the Maharashtra government had moved the top court challenging the High Court order directing a preliminary inquiry by the CBI in the extortion allegations levelled by Param Bir. The Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices SK Kaul and Hemant Gupta asserted that Anil Deshmukh will have to face the CBI preliminary probe.

On Thursday, the CBI recorded the statements of Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze and ACP Sanjay Patil in the Preliminary Enquiry on the charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On March 20, Param Bir had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing Deshmukh of setting a monthly "extortion target of Rs 100 crores" for the Mumbai Police. The Home Department had then ordered an investigation over the allegations on April 1, when Deshmukh was still the minister.