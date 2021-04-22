Maharashtra Govt Orders Second Probe Against Param Bir Singh On Charges By Anoop Dange

In added trouble for Param Bir Singh, the Maharashtra government on Thursday ordered a second inquiry against the former Mumbai CP based on the corruption allegations levelled by inspector Anoop Dange. The investigation against Param Bir will be conducted by DGP Maharashtra Sanjay Pandey, who will submit a report to the government on the same. Inspector Dange had levelled serious allegations against then CP Param Bir Singh in his 8-page letter dated February 2, 2021, written to ACS (home), following his suspension.

Anoop Dange's sensational claims

In his letter, Dange alleged that Param Bir Singh after taking charge as Mumbai Police Commissioner, suspended him because he had filed an FIR against a very influential accused in 2019 and the CP wanted his name to be dropped from the chargesheet. Even before taking charge as CP, Parambir Singh as DG ACB had opposed the filing of the FIR, it added.

The letter further claims that in 2020, Parambir Singh had asked Dange to pay Rs 50 lakh to avoid any action against him. “Failing to pay the amount, Dange was suspended from the force. He was contacted again by the CP’s relative, demanding 2 crore for reinstatement which was later reduced to 1 crore,” it said.

Making another sensational charge, Dange, who was recently reinstated by the state government, alleged that Param Bir Singh had close connections with underworld gangsters. The letter claims to have found evidence against Param Bir's “deep-rooted connection with various criminals, and several others accused of having underworld links.”

Maharashtra Govt orders probe against Param Bir's 'misconduct'

On April 10, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had ordered an inquiry against the alleged misconduct of Param Bir Singh. At the center of various controversies, Param Bir currently holds the position of Maharashtra DG – Home Guards. The focus of the previous inquiry was to find out how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, went rogue while working under the then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.

The government’s second inquiry against Param Bir comes at a time when former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is facing a CBI investigation over the corruption allegations levelled against him by the ex-Mumbai CP. The CBI has so far recorded the statements of Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, ACP Sanjay Patil, Anil Deshmukh as well as two of his associates.

On March 20, Param Bir had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing Deshmukh of setting a monthly "extortion target of Rs 100 crores" for the Mumbai Police. The Home Department had then ordered an investigation over the allegations on April 1, when Deshmukh was still the minister.