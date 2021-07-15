Maharashtra Govt Requests Centre To Extend Deadline For PM's Crop Insurance Scheme

After deciding to continue with the Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) or crop insurance scheme, the Maharashtra government has now requested the Center to extend the deadline of the scheme. The Uddhav Thackeray led state has now written a letter to the centre requesting further days to complete the process. The original deadline for the scheme was July 15.

The Maharashtra government have been in consideration of the crop insurance model for some time. After considering various options on which would set limits on the profit margin for insurers, the MVA government had decided to go ahead with the PM's Crop Insurance scheme. However, the state has now claimed that the enrolment date had to be moved for helping the farmers complete the process smoothly.

Maharashtra government has now requested a delay in PM's Crop Insurance scheme till July 23. In a request letter, the government wrote, "46 lakh farmers have applied for the scheme to date but several are still to complete formalities for the scheme." The MVA regime had already taken some time deciding to pick up the model and had set up a cabinet sub-committee to study the issue. Many states including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal had earlier exited the PM's Crop Insurance scheme.

Maha govt, Centre's Dilemma over Beed formula

The state government had found itself in a fix when the central government chose to refuse to allow the states to implement the Beed model for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). This had put pressure on the state to look at how to tweak the scheme as most suitable for Maharashtra. The state had then gone on to look at various possible alternatives for the insurance model, before finally agreeing to continue with it.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he discussed the issue. Following the cold feet from various states, on July 9, the Centre had written to all state governments seeking their views on including the ‘Beed formula’ as an option under its flagship crop insurance scheme. Under the formula, also known as the 80-110 plan, in case of claims reaching 60% of the premium collected, the insurance company will have to refund 20% to the state government. Meanwhile, if the claims touch the 70% mark, the refund to the state will be 10% and in case of claims crossing 80%, the state will not be handed any refund through the scheme.

IMAGE: PTI