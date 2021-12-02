Maharashtra Govt Revises COVID Guidelines For Passengers On Arrival Amid Omicron Scare

In a major development, the Maharashtra Government has revised its guidelines for passengers arriving in the state soon after the Union Health Ministry announced on Thursday that two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in India, both the cases have been found in Karnataka.

The state government order stated, "In the case of domestic air travel, Passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry RT-PCR Test certificate showing negative result within 72 hours before boarding." "The following countries are categorised as "High Risk Countries - South Africa, Botswana & Zimbabwe. Categorisation as "High Risk Countries" is a dynamic exercise based on evolving situation of Omicron variant&hence will be updated as required by Govt of Maharashtra," the order added.

Explaining the reason behind revising the guidelines, the order further said, "In order to restrict the transmission of the “Omicron” variant of the COVID 19 virus in Maharashtra State, in exercise of the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in the capacity of the Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority hereby declares that Order."

'Two cases of Omicron variant reported in Karnataka': Health Ministry

Lav Agarwal, the Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry, on Thursday said that two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in India, Both the cases have been found in Karnataka. The new COVID-19 variant which was first detected in South Africa was recently declared 'Variant of Concern' by World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Two cases of Omicron detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID-apt behaviour is required," Agarwal said.

Agarwal also informed that around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of Omicron variant till now. Agarwal stated that no severe symptoms of the Omicron Variant have been detected so far. "In all such cases in the country and across the world, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied," the Health ministry said.

