Maharashtra Govt Sets Up 3-member Committee To Hold Inquiries Against Param Bir Singh

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday set up a three-member committee headed by a senior IAS officer to hold inquiries into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. This comes days after DGP Sanjay Pandey wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recusing himself from the Param Bir Singh probe asking for the case being assigned to someone else.

The MVA government had first ordered an inquiry against the alleged misconduct of the top cop on April 10 with a focus to investigate how officers like API Sachin Vaze (arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case) went rogue while working under him.

Maharashtra Police registers FIR against Param Bir Singh

Last month, an FIR was filed by Maharashtra Police against the former Mumbai CP as well as DCP Parag Manare and 31 other police officials based on a complaint by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghade Ghadge. Ghadhe had made a series of allegations related to corruption against Param Bir Singh during the period where he was posted in the Thane Commissionerate under him. He had also alleged that after he refused to follow Singh's instructions, 5 FIRs were registered against him and he was suspended. The Anti Corruption Bureau is also looking to investigate the allegations.

The FIR against Param Bir has been filed under various sections ranging from criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989. A total of 27 sections have been applied in the FIR.

CBI books Anil Deshmukh

Meanwhile, after being evolved into controversy following the extortion charges levelled by Param Bir Singh, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh filed a plea in the Bombay HC yesterday, seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him by CBI.

The controversy came to the fore after Param Bir in a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai.