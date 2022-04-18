Maharashtra Govt To Allow Loudspeakers At Religious Sites Allowed Only With Due Permission

Amid the ongoing controversy over the loudspeaker ban in the state, Maharashtra Home Ministry has issued a statement informing that the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in the state will be allowed only with due permission. Following this development, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will be also holding a meeting with the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) to instruct him on directing all the police commissioners and officers regarding the same.

Apart from that, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister DW Patil will also meet today at 12 PM to discuss the law and order situation in the state and further on the issue of the use of loudspeakers in public places, sources suggest.

Controversy over loudspeaker ban in Maharashtra

This development came days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray warned about restricting the usage of loudspeakers in mosques. He also gave an ultimatum till May 3 for removing loudspeakers from mosques further threatening to play 'Hanuman Chalisa' with speakers.

Earlier on Saturday, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil had also ruled out removing loudspeakers from religious places amid controversy over MNS leader Raj Thackeray's ultimatum. Speaking to ANI, he said that clear instructions have been given the loudspeakers will be allowed within the permitted decibel limit and anyone violating the regulations will face stern legal actions. He further also added that “Court stated that from 10 pm till 6 am loudspeakers should not be played. There is no question of removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples that have taken permission to put on loudspeakers. People should not take law & order in their hands,”

Image: ANI/AP