Maharashtra Govt To Form Policy For Desilting Rivers To Prevent Floods: CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced formation of a comprehensive policy for desilting rivers in the state to prevent floods.

He was speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly to a question raised by BJP member Sunil Rane on some rivers flooding earlier than expected and causing major damages.

Shinde said, “The Maharashtra government is forming a comprehensive policy for desilting of all rivers in the state. It would work as a guideline for the implementing authority to take necessary steps to clean and desilt the river beds.”

Meanwhile, to a question by some members on satellite phones, minister Abdul Sattar said in the House that the previous state government had bought satellite phones at a rate of Rs 1,70,000 per unit, when similar phones are available at Rs 80,000 per unit.

"The previous government in Maharashtra bought six satellite phones given to (authorities in) Ratnagiri district, which was severely hit by excess rains last year. The regular phone network does not work during heavy rains,” he said.

