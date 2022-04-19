Maharashtra Govt To Green-light Refurbishment Of 8 Temples, Approves Over 100 Cr Budget

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has approved the refurbishment and restoration of eight ancient temples in the state. A budget of more than Rs 100 crore has been approved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for conservation of temples. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has decided to give administrative approval by this week in a meeting with the officials.

An official statement quoted the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as saying that eight ancient temples, including Dhutpapeshwar Temple (Ratnagiri), Ekvira Devi (Pune), Gondeshwar (Nashik), Khandoba (Aurangabad), Bhagwan Purushottam (Beed), Anandeshwar (Amravati), Shiv Mandir (Gadchiroli), will be taken up for restoration in the first phase. The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also asked officials to take urgent steps on restoration of Kopeshwar temple, the statement added. In a meeting chaired by CM Thackeray to review projects under the cultural department, he stated that no unwanted elements should be added and the originality of the temple design should be maintained.

“The project will be supervised by archaeologists and experts. The temples’ historic importance will be maintained and new facilities for devotees and tourists will be developed under the refurbishment project,” said the Chief Minister.

Five of the eight temples will require authorization from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), and clearance from the Forest Department would be necessary in some cases.

Developmental projects of six Shivaji forts should not dilute the original aesthetics: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Chief Minister has also sought the conservation plan of six Shivaji forts in three months. Rajgad, Torna, Shivneri, Sudhagad, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg are among the six forts that the Maharashtra government has taken on preservation work.

Thackeray reviewed the restoration of six forts, which have been taken up in the first phase, and said the development of these historical forts should be done without diluting the original aesthetics. The CM stated that when formulating a plan for forts, the administration must ensure that the work is carried out after knowing about the history of forts and researching the geographical conditions. He was particularly referring to the conservation and preservation methodology that will be used.

Following last week's ropeway catastrophe in Jharkhand, the Chief Minister stated that the proposed ropeway project at the Ekvira temple in Pune district must assure the facility's safety.