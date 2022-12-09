Maharashtra Govt To Introduce Love Jihad Law In The Assembly: Sources

In the upcoming winter session of the state assembly, the Maharashtra government is set to introduce laws designed to prevent forcible conversions through marriage, also known as 'Love Jihad' in the state, sources informed Republic. The other states that are mulling this include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Sources also informed that the law will be on the lines of the UP govt, and those found guilty will be imprisoned for 3-5 years. If the victim is a minor or from a scheduled caste, etc., the punishment shall be more severe.

Reacting to the development, BJP MLA Ram Kadam told Republic that the state government has been mulling over bringing the law for a very long time. "Such conversions are not acceptable at all. If there are wrong intentions, then we'll have to stop it somewhere. This winter session, we'll definitely discuss this."

This comes after the shocking Shraddha Walkar murder case, where her father demanded the death penalty for the accused and suspected 'love jihad' behind the incident. "I suspected a love jihad angle. We demand the death penalty for Aaftab. I trust Delhi Police and the probe is moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn’t talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aaftab. I lodged the first complaint in Mumbai’s Vasai," Shraddha's father was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

All you need to know about 'Love Jihad' law introduced in UP

While the law does not mention 'love Jihad' or define the term, it makes the forceful religious conversion, including through marriage, punishable with a jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty. Moreover, if the woman is a minor or belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the jail term will be between 3-10 years and the penalty up to Rs 25,000. The law also punishes mass conversions with a jail term of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the organisations conducting it. This ordinance will be soon tabled in the Assembly to pass as an Act.

Key features of the bill: