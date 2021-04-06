Maharashtra Govt To Move SC Against CBI Probe Into Anil Deshmukh; Singhvi To Represent MVA

In the latest development, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil confirmed Republic's newsbreak regarding MVA government's decision to challenge the order passed by the Bombay High Court directing the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations levelled against former Minister Anil Deshmukh by ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Taking charge as the Home Minister amid turbulent times for the Maharashtra government, Dilip Walse Patil claimed that a challenging responsibility had been bestowed upon him and revealed that the state govt would be challenging the Bombay HC's order. After submitting his resignation as Home Minister, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh reached Delhi, even as Republic learned that Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent him and the Maharashtra government in challenging the HC order that directed CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days and take subsequent action on its own discretion.

High Court orders CBI probe; Deshmukh resigns

On Monday, the Bombay HC ordered a 15-day preliminary CBI inquiry into the 'extortion' charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh based on the petition filed by lawyer Jayshri Patil. Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, the director CBI is at discretion to further course of action. Later, Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation claiming "I feel it is not morally correct to continue to serve as the Home Minister of Maharashtra". Deshmukh had previously refuted all claims and welcomed a probe into Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' allegations against him. Jaishri Patil has also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court that it must hear her if Anil Deshmukh files his plea, and that no order should be passed without hearing her side.

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' saying that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself, demanding Singh's suspension.

Later, the NCP Supremo echoed Deshmukh's stance, holding Param Bir Singh responsible for Vaze's action rather than the government, while Sena has defended both Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze, claiming that they were not guilty yet, as the probe into the Antilia bomb scare continues. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case and his involvement in the Mansukh Hiren's alleged murder - both cases are now being probed by NIA.