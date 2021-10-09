Maharashtra Govt To Provide Rs 1.21 Lakh To Each Resident Doctor Serving COVID Patients

The Maharashtra government on Saturday declared to provide a special incentive of Rs 1.21 lakhs each for resident doctors medicating patients ailing with the COVID in all government and municipal medical colleges in the state. The move comes after a delegation of doctors associated with the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold talks on some vital issues while putting into the fore their demands.

Following the meet, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued an order in this regard. The association, on October 1, had held an indefinite strike across the state seeking fulfilment of several demands pressed by them.

'Will be continuing the strike until demands are met'

Resident doctors in Maharashtra, under the aegis of the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), initiated an indefinite strike calling for solutions to their multiple demands pressed before the government, including complete waiver of educational course fees citing the COVID pandemic crisis. The body affirmed that they will be continuing the strike until their demands are met.

Member of the association, Dr Akshay Yadav said that the full academic fees wave-off was the primary demand of the protestors.

“Secondly, the hostel conditions should be improved as these are not good across Maharashtra. Third, TDS should be deducted from the stipend of resident doctors of the hospital under the BMC. Government hospitals throughout the state are yet to receive COVID-19 incentives,” Yadav said.

We want justice for COVID warriors: MARD Prez Patil

He maintained that higher authorities had called protestors for a discussion on the matter. “However, we want a written assurance but are yet to receive that. Doctors have sacrificed everything for the people of the country. So we want justice for COVID warriors,” Yadav asserted.



Meanwhile, MARD President Dr. Dnyaneshwar Dhobale Patil informed that a meeting regarding the same was supposed to take place between Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Amit Deshmukh who holds the medical education portfolio.



Highlighting that the resident doctor’s body has been raising the mentioned issues before the government for the past five months, Patil made it clear that however emergency services will remain open, if the meeting with Deputy CM doesn’t yield any result, doctors will continue their protest indefinitely while making it more severe.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI