Maharashtra Govt To Withdraw COVID-19 Lockdown Violation Cases; Cabinet Approval Soon

In a big step on Tuesday, Maharashtra decided to withdraw the cases registered against people for violation of rules during the period of the lockdown which was imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil revealed that his department had approved the withdrawal of FIRs filed under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). While clarifying that the state government was yet to formally approve the proposal, he asserted that it will ensure that students facing such cases don't face any problems, especially while going abroad for studies.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil remarked, "The movement of people was curbed were imposed during the lockdown. Cases have been registered against citizens and students under Section 188 of the IPC. The Department has decided to withdraw these cases. I will go before the Cabinet, table this proposal and decide how these cases can be withdrawn. This will ensure that students who want to go abroad for studies don't face any problems."

This move comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that the provisions of the Disaster Management Act won't be invoked from March 31 in the wake of the declining number of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, it empowered states and Union Territories to take containment measures at the local level in the scenario of a spurt in cases. Moreover, it clarified that wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms will continue as earlier.

State Home Dept has decided to withdraw all cases filed under IPC 188 during lockdown against students, citizens for violation of lockdown order. Once the decision is approved by the Cabinet, the process of withdrawal of cases will start: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip W Patil pic.twitter.com/tCHCgeyEqv — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On March 29, only 103 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 78,73,722. At present, there are 960 active cases in the state. With 107 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 77,24,982. Most importantly, no deaths were reported on Tuesday. Until now, a total of 1,47,780 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 7,93,08,018 novel coronavirus tests have been conducted in labs operational across the state. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 98.11% and 1.87% respectively. 8,90,75,809 citizens in Maharashtra have been inoculated whereas 7,00,73,107 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.