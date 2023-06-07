Maharashtra Govt Unveils Special Postage Stamp On 350th Coronation Year Of Shivaji Maharaj

Department of Cultural Affairs of the Maharashtra government organized a series of programmes to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the great Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. To pay homage to the Maratha warrior, a special postal stamp was unveiled on Tuesday, June 6 in the presence of Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Taking to Twitter, Eknath Shinde shared a series of photos of the unveiling of the special postal stamp commemorating the 350th Coronation year of Shivaji Maharaj.

Deputy Chief Minister also extended his greetings on the Coronation of the Maratha king. Fadnavis said “The New postal ticket inaugurated on the occasion of the 350th coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a historical step and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is different from everyone. During the Mughal era in the country, Chhatrapati shivaji maharaj fought with the Mughals for freedom.”

🚩A special postal stamp commemorating the 350th Coronation year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled by Hon Governor Rameshji Bais this evening at RajBhavan, Mumbai.

Extended greetings to one and all on auspicious #ShivRajyabhishek Day. This postage stamp, depicting the… pic.twitter.com/DBSkfshmSu — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 6, 2023

As per the Gregorian calendar, the Maratha warrior king was coronated on June 6, 1674, at the Raigad fort from where he had laid the foundation of “Hindavi Swaraj” or self-rule of Hindus. As per the Hindu calendar, the anniversary of his coronation falls on June 2 this year.

Addressing the event Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is ideal for all of us and we should celebrate 100 times Shivaji Maharaj’s Coronation so that his image remains in our hearts. We changed Aurangabad’s name to Sambhaji Nagar, we changed Coastal Road’s name to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and we are continuously working for the betterment of state & people of Maharashtra.”

The event was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, PMG Swati Pande, and other dignitaries. Following the stamp release function, a cultural program titled “Shiva Vandana” was organised.

(with inputs from PTI)