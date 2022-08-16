A day after India celebrated its 76th Independence Day, the Eknath Shinde-led-Maharashtra government on Tuesday appealed to people in the state to sing our National Anthem at 11 am on Wednesday, August 17, as part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence. This is a part of the celebrations of Swarajya Mahotsav.

As per the government resolution, participation is mandatory for government and private schools, colleges, educational institutes, university teachers, and students. It is ordered that the anthem should be sung collectively from 11 am to 11.01 am. Special care should be taken by concerned people to avoid disrespect to the national anthem during collective singing, the resolution added.

The state government has also appealed that students should gather in the playgrounds, classes, or in halls along with teachers, non-teaching staff, and office bearers of the educational institutes.

Private establishments, business houses, government, and semi-government offices, and central and state government-linked officers and employees have also been requested to actively participate in the event. The government has also asked the citizens to stop for a while wherever they will be and sing the national anthem, in large numbers.

India's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

On Monday, people from all across the country actively participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by taking out Tiranga rallies, organising events, and hoisting the National Flag high on their rooftops. In his 90-minute Independence Day address at Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the roadmap for the next 25 years by listing five pledges. The Prime Minister also vowed to escalate the fight against corruption and nepotism in all fields.

It is worth mentioning that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative launched by the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 21, 2021, and will end after a year on August 15, 2023.