'Maharashtra Govt Will Soon Be Formed Under Sena Leadership': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addressed a press briefing on Thursday morning on the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra government formation. Raut said that all the three parties, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will soon reach a conclusion and a government will be formed in the State under the leadership of Shiv Sena.

Addressing the media Sanjay Raut said, "The Congress-NCP on Wednesday had a meeting over the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which went quite well. So in two-three days, all parties will reach a suitable conclusion. The process to form the government has started. It will be completed before December 1. Under the political leadership of the Shiv Sena, a strong and stable government in Maharashtra will be formed."

Earlier on Wednesday, hours after sources said that the interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has agreed for an alliance with Shiv Sena, Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that final decision and an announcement will soon be made. However, Raut restrained from giving a clear answer; he said that situations are in favour of a Congress-NCP-Sena government.

Parties to stake claim: sources

After the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi green-lighting the unlikely Congress-NCP-Sena alliance, sources report on Thursday that all three parties along with the Independent MLAs supporting them (total - 170 MLAs) will stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government in the first week of December. Sources further report that while Sena is insisting that party Supremo Uddhav Thackeray be made CM for the full term, NCP is still insisting for a rotational CM post. Sources report that a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled at 9:15 AM to discuss the same and a Congress-NCP meet too is scheduled at 10 PM.

BJP-Shiv Sena fallout

The BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands. Both parties are eyeing to form the next government separately in Maharashtra -which is currently under President's rule. While the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress is still in talks to finalise the Common minimum programme to form an alliance, the BJP has vowed that it will form the next government. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56).

