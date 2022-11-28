Last Updated:

Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari Offers To Resign Over Controversial Remarks: Sources

Sources said that Maharashtra Governor Koshyari has expressed his thoughts to be relieved from his responsibility to his close ones in the government.

Kamal Joshi

In a big development, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has offered to resign from his post, sources privy to the development said.

Sources said that Koshyari has expressed his thoughts to be relieved from his responsibility to his close ones in the government.

This development comes after a series of controversial remarks from him sparked outrage in the state. Now, the Governor wants to return back to his home state i.e. Uttarakhand.

Koshyari is in the eye of the storm for his recent remark in which he referred to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of the "olden days". The governor has drawn flak from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), who have staged protests across the state demanding his ouster. 

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray also criticised Koshyari over his remarks and accused him of being "anti-Marathi" who insulted the 17th Century king.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he has made it clear that he did not agree with what Koshyari said. "Shivaji Maharaj is our God," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also hit out at the governor over his comments.

BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said, "When I heard the governor's statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I could not understand what was the basis of such a statement."

