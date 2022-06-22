Last Updated:

Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari Tests COVID-19 Positive; Admitted To Hospital

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Maharashtra

Image: PTI


Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning after testing COVID-19 positive amid a rise in cases in the state.

As per the reports, the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested COVID-19 positive and immediately after that he was shifted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for further treatment. Notably, Koshyari who is 80 years old was seen wearing a protective mask around his face at public events. 

It is pertinent to mention that on June 21, Governor Koshiyari participated in an event at his official residence Raj Bhavan celebrating International Yoga Day. 

Rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 3,659 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 1,781 in Mumbai, and one fatality, taking the tally to 79,41,762 and the toll to 1,47,889. Notably, the new additional cases are 55 per cent more than the previous day.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, the Mumbai circle, which includes the country's financial capital and its surrounding metropolitan region, led with 2,952 cases, followed by Pune which reported 454 cases, 72 in Nashik, 28 in Akola, 69 in Nagpur, 27 in Aurangabad and 26 in Latur.

According to the state health department data, the recovery rate was 97.82 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.86 per cent and the positivity rate stood at 10.13 per cent. Also with 36,094 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the state went up to 8,16,65,314, as per the data.

The discharge of 3,356 persons in the last 24 hours took the recovery count in Maharashtra to 77,68,958, leaving the state with 24,915 active cases, a state health department official said according to PTI.

Tags: Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Covid-19
First Published:
