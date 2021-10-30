Maharashtra Had Highest Number Of Suicides In India In 2020, NCRB Data Reveals

India registered a total of 153,052 confirmed suicides with an average of 418 per day in 2020. The data was released by the central government and when compared to the 2019 data, there has been an increase of almost 14,000 suicides. In 2019 the number of suicides in the country was 139,123, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The suicide rate, which is calculated per lakh people has also gone up from 10.4 in 2019 to 11.3 in 2020.

The states with the highest number of suicides were Maharashtra with 19,909 deaths, Tamil Nadu with 16,883 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 14,578 deaths, West Bengal with 13,103 deaths, and Karnataka with 12,259 deaths. As per the NCRB report, these five states alone accounted for 50.1% of the total suicides that occurred in the country, while the remaining 23 states and eight UTs accounted for the remaining 49.9% of the total suicides.

Uttar Pradesh's suicide rate low despite high population

As per the report, Uttar Pradesh only accounted for 3.1% of the total suicides, which is a remarkable statistic considering that it is the most populous state in the country with 16.9% of the population share. Among the Union Territories, Delhi reported the highest number of suicides (3,142) with Puducherry (408) far behind at the second spot. As far as big cities are concerned, there were 23,855 suicides in 53 megacities of the country in 2020, which meant that the suicide rates in the developed cities were comparatively higher than the suicide rate of the nation.

What were the reasons behind the suicides?

The report further stated that 'family problems' (33.6%), 'marriage-related problems' (5%) and 'illness' (18%) were the major reasons for suicides and accounted for 56.7% of the total suicides in the country during 2020. The gender ratio was males with 70.9% of the suicides and females with 29.1% of the suicides. Every year people attempt to take their own lives across the globe and according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), suicides are preventable and a collective effort from the entire community is required to protect those who suffer in silence.

(With inputs from PTI)