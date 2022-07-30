Maharashtra: Hand Grenade Found At School In Sangli, Bomb Squad Takes It Into Possession

A hand grenade at a school in the Kundur village of the Sangli district in Maharashtra sparked concern among the students and the authorities. The grenade was found by some school children who went inside a room in the school premises. The kids had entered the room in search of a ball that had gone inside through the window.

The discovery of the hand grenade inside the school's grounds created anxiety among the villagers. They then informed the police, who reached the spot immediately, said Police Inspector Ajay Sidankar.

The bomb squad conducted a thorough search in the school and the surrounding areas in the presence of the villagers.

Police Inspector Ajay Sidankar also stated that the police, along with the bomb squad, and a dog reached the Marathi School in Sangli district and the hand grenade that was found has been taken into possession.

Bomb threat at Public School in Bengaluru earlier this month

Meanwhile, in an incident on July 18, the National Hill view school in South Bengaluru's RR Nagar received a bomb threat, triggering a security scare on the premises. The school owned by Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar received the bomb threat via email on Sunday evening, which was noticed by the school authorities the next morning.

The police was immediately informed and as many as 1,500 students were evacuated from National Hill view school. Bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad have inspected the school premises but nothing has been found yet, said police. Further investigation is underway.

"A private school in Ideal Township of Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru has received a bomb threat through email. Bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad have inspected school premises. Students made to vacate school premises: Laxman B. Nimbargi," DCP West Bengaluru told the media.

15 Bengaluru schools receive hoax bomb threat

Earlier in April, at least 15 schools in Bengaluru received a bomb threat via emails. A senior police officer privy to the development informed that the threat prima facie appeared to be a hoax as the bomb detection squads did not find any explosives during the search operations. The Bengaluru police had conducted searches in at least six schools.

(With ANI inputs)