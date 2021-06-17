Maharashtra Health Dept Says Delta Plus Variant May Bring 3rd COVID Wave With Double Cases

As the state is in a gradual process of unlocking, the Maharashtra health department, on Wednesday warned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the COVID-19 variant 'Delta Plus' could double the number of active cases. However, the officials have also added that this might happen if appropriate virus protocols are not followed. Maharashtra could see the third wave with an unprecedented number of active cases due to Delta Plus, added officials.

Reportedly, the warning was issued in a meeting between health department officials and Chief Minister. The state could come under the reel of the third wave before it even emerges from the current condition. Following the advisory, experts have added that the only way to stop these predictions are sero-survey, vaccination on a large scale, and protocols and restrictions that need to be strictly followed.

The Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday directed the task force responsible for the management of the virus to ensure an adequate supply of necessary medicines, health facilities, beds, and oxygen specifically in rural areas.

The Delta Variant scare

The officials have mentioned that it is highly possible for the delta variant to dominate the third wave and bring an attack of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Reportedly, an estimated count of eight lakh has also been presented by the experts adding that 10% of the total can be children. Keeping the consequences in mind, citizens are urged not to let their guards down amid relaxation and comparatively improved situation in this time.

Further explaining the severity of the situation, officials said that there were 19 lakh patients in the third wave and till now the figure has crossed the 40 lakh mark. Duping the words of the officials, CM Thackeray also said that if citizens do not follow protocols then the state will be hit by the third wave before we can fully recover from the second one.

A recent UK study has also stated that the Delta coronavirus variant doubles the risk of hospitalization. It also added that early evidence suggested the protection from vaccines against the Delta variant might be lower than the effectiveness against the Alpha variant. In fact, the Delta variant has become dominant in Scotland since mid-May and now accounts for around 75 per cent of all positive cases, added UK health official.

On COVID-19 vaccination drive

While speaking on the vaccine status, the CM showed confidence in having an adequate amount around August -September. The state government is expecting a boost in vaccination drive during this time. Meanwhile, the state has administered a total of 2,67,19,817 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.