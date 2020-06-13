Maharashtra Health Min Explains COVID Testing Price Cap; Claims 'we Have India's Lowest'

Explaining the testing price capped by the Maharashtra government on RT-PCR tests, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Saturday said that the decision was the need of the hour to boost testing. He hailed the decision saying, currently, Maharashtra has the lowest testing price limit in India. Moreover, he said that the capping of price on testing will allow more private labs to test and private offices which wished to test employees before re-opening.

Maharashtra Government caps maximum price for COVID-19 tests, home visit cost also reduced

Tope: 'India's lowest Testing price'

"The RT-PCR test kit which is used to detect (COVID-19) positive or negative was allowed to be used by private labs. These labs charged Rs 4500 for the testing and Rs 5200 if the test swab had to be taken from the home. The demand to reduce the price of the test was made by several districts and offices who wished to test their employees before opening," he said.

He added, "With an increase in demand for RT-PCR kits, it is justified in decreasing the price. We had constituted a committee and it decided on the price limits at Rs 2200 and Rs 2800 respectively, which is the lowest in India. This will help in increasing testing by more private labs and was the need of the hour as Maharashtra tests the highest with Mumbai testing the highest on per million basis".

Maharashtra caps testing price at Rs 2200

Maharashtra government, earlier in the day, capped the maximum price for COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR) at Rs 2200. Moreover, the maximum price for testing by collecting samples from home has been capped at Rs 2800. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had capped the maximum testing price at Rs 4500 but had then removed the all-India cap. Previously, the Tamil Nadu government capped the cost of testing to ₹3,000 and an additional Rs 500 for a home visit.

ICMR removes testing price cap

On May 26, the ICMR had removed the price cap of Rs 4,500 for the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test used to detect COVID-19, asking states and UTs to arrive on "mutually agreeable" rates for the test with private labs. It had then advised states and UTs to come up with a price cap for COVID-19 testing in consultation with private labs. India has currently tested 55,07,182 samples with 1,43,737 being tested in the past 24 hours.

