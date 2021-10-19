Maharashtra Health Min Warns Of 3rd COVID Wave Post-Diwali, Says '2nd Wave Not Receded'

Amid increasing fear over a possible COVID-19 third wave in the country, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday warned that the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic has not receded yet in the state and cautioned about a third wave of the pandemic post the Diwali season.

He stated, “The second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. But there is no favourable condition for a third wave as of now. The state task force has cautioned of a third wave post the Diwali season. We are assessing the situation."

The state health minister further informed that over nine crore people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose in Maharashtra and 35% of them have taken both doses. He also said that no new Coronavirus variant has been found yet and added that a special drive to inoculate the people left out so far will continue till the Diwali festival, which will be celebrated in the first week of November.

New Maharashtra COVID Norms

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government decided to extend the operational timings of restaurants and shops across the state, following a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the COVID task force on Monday. The move comes in line with the state witnessing a decline in the number of COVID cases. The government has also given a nod to reopen amusement parks - except water rides - from 22 October.

"Restrictions are being gradually eased as the number of COVID cases is on the decline. Amusement parks, auditoriums, and theatres will be opened from October 22nd. It has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. Guidelines for extending the hours of restaurants and shops across the state will be out soon. Amusement parks can be operated except water rides," the Maharashtra Chief Minister Office (CMO) mentioned in a statement on Monday. Meanwhile, cinema halls in containment zones will continue to remain closed, the government ordered.

Maharashtra reported 1,485 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count in more than 17 months, and 27 deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,93,182 and the toll to 1,39,816, as per the state health department.

(With PTI Inputs)