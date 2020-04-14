Maharashtra HM: "Gathering Of 'migrant Workers' Thought PM Had Ordered Opening Of Borders"

Reacting to the shocking incident in Mumbai's Bandra region where thousands of people flouted lockdown regulations, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reasoned that the crowd gathered near Bandra station as the 'migrant workers' thought Prime Minister had ordered the opening of borders. In fact, the Prime Minister has extended the Coronavirus lockdown till May 3. HM Deshmukh added that the crowd has been controlled and the state will ensure accommodation and food for the migrant workers.

The Home Minister also stated that efforts made to spread rumours in the society, adding that 37 people have been arrested. "These attempts are made to divide the society," said Deshmukh.

Thousands gather near Bandra station

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, over a thousands of people in Mumbai gathered near the Bandra station allegedly demanding to go back to their respective hometown. Flouting the social distancing morns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the huge crowd was dispersed almost after 45 minutes of their gathering. The police even had to resort to lathi-charge to clear the area.

Mumbai has been a hotspot of Coronavirus as the financial capital of the country has so far reported 1753 cases. Maharashtra which has been the worst-hit case across the country has witnessed 2,337 positive cases and 160 deaths while 229 have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

Former Bandra West MLA and BJP leader Ashish Shelar who was present when the huge crowd amassed near Bandra station stated that government should have been more vigilante. Speaking to Republic TV, Shelar said, "I have been here from the past one hour and I have been monitoring the situation. It looks like people that gathered here are not just from Bandra West but from other parts of Mumbai as well. What was needed was to tackle them properly. They wanted to go back to their respective villages. They wanted ration supplies."

Furthermore, he added, "I think the government should have been more vigilante. Affordable and accessible plans for migrants who are daily wage workers should have been provided. We have requested the police to maintain peace and the community kitchen to provide food for them."

