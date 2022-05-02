Report On Raj Thackeray's Speech Presented To Maharashtra DGP, HM To Hold Meet On May 3

With the clock ticking on Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has called for a meeting with the Senior police officials at 11 a.m. on May 3. The meeting was supposed to be held on May 2 at 9 p.m. but was postponed to May 3 at 11 a.m. due to unknown reasons.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supremo has given an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which he warned that people will play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume in front of such mosques.

Speaking to the media earlier, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar stressed that a law and order situation won't be tolerated. "I will appeal to the people of Maharashtra, ours is a Maha Rashtra. We are perceived as a progressive state in the country. Everyone should live in harmony and there should be amity between castes. It is everyone's responsibility to ensure that the law and order situation will not be disturbed. Everyone must discharge this responsibility and there will be no compromise on this," he said.

Raj Thackeray hell-bent on May 4 ultimatum

Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad on May 1, Raj Thackeray riterated his louspeaker ultimatum. While highlighting that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra, the MNS supremo made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only".

On this occasion, the disgruntled cousin of the CM again hailed the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh for the removal of loudspeakers.

Raj Thackeray opined, "If loudspeakers can be removed in Uttar Pradesh, why can't they be removed in Maharashtra? All loudspeakers are illegal. The Supreme Court has mandated that you have to take the permission of the local police station before installing loudspeakers? No one has permission." The 53-year-old 'humbly' requested the administration to get the loudspeakers removed, saying that he would "not listen to anyone after May 4".

Meanwhile, the report with regards to his speech has been presented to the Maharashtra DGP . The DGP willl be forwarding the report to the government.