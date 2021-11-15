Maharashtra Home Min Felicitates Gadchiroli Police Post Encounter; Makes Development Pitch

After the Gadchiroli Police eliminated 26 Maoists in an encounter, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil personally felicitated them on Monday. Addressing a press briefing in Gadchiroli, he elaborated on the details of the successful counter-terrorism operation by the police while conceding that some Maoists managed to flee the spot. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV later, he opined that this encounter will help foster peace and stressed the need to usher in comprehensive development in the region.

Dilip Walse Patil remarked, "When Gadchiroli Police was patrolling in that area, Naxals attacked them. After they fired in self-defence, nearly 26 Maoists were killed. And many Maoists were successful in running away. And that's why I came to Gadchiroli to thank police officers including Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal, Somay Munde and C-60 jawans. This was a major operation by the police. The last time when I came to Gadchiroli too, 13 Maoists were killed in an encounter."

In a response to a question, the Maharashtra Home Minister clarified, "The families of the martyrs have put forth their difficulties especially that their wards must be given a government job. They also submitted a memorandum in this regard today. They told me about it last time as well. The government will try to take a decision at the earliest."

"This is a big operation by Maharashtra Police and Gadchiroli Police. It is a big achievement. This will prove useful to maintain peace and take the development forward in this region," he told Republic TV. The NCP leader added, "We have to find ways for development. We have to give employment to people. We have to give them good houses. They must get an (appropriate) price for their agricultural produce. We are thinking of launching some schemes for the Gadchiroli Police. We will declare so in the next few days".

Gadchiroli encounter

At the outset, the Gadchiroli Police received intelligence about the presence of a huge gathering of Maoists in the forest area of Mardintola. After the commandos of Special Operation Squads (C-60) and Special Action Group launched an operation on November 13 under the leadership of ASP Somay Munde, around 90 to 100 Maoists opened indiscriminate fire with the intention of killing them. Once the terrorists rejected the appeal of the commandos to stop the gunfire and surrender, the latter retaliated.

After 9 and a half hours of gunfire, the battle came to an end and the dead bodies of 20 men and 6 women were recovered. This included incarcerated Bhima Koregaon case accused Anand Teltumbde's brother Milind who was in charge of the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh zone for CPI(Maoist) and played a key role in strengthening the terror outfit's organization in urban areas. Moreover, a huge cache of ammunition including 5 AK-47 rifles, one AKM-UBGL, 9 SLRs, three .303 rifles, nine 2.2 single bore rifles, one Insaas rifle, one pistol and explosives was seized.