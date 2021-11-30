Surprised by the alleged meeting between ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh and ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday, deemed the alleged meeting wrong. Stating that no one was allowed to meet when in judicial custody, Patil said that the probe ordered by the Mumbai police will reveal more. The duo allegedly met on Monday close to a chamber near the Chandiwal Commission while appearing before the panel.

Patil: 'Probe will reveal how they met'

"Mumbai police has given the enquiry order. Param Bir has not taken any charge of his position. He has not informed us of anything and is using the official car which is totally wrong," he said. Sachin Vaze is currently in 14-day judicial custody of the Mumbai police in a Goregaon extortion case.

He added, "When someone is in JC, they cannot meet anyone from outside. For meeting, they need the court permission. This is totally wrong, still, they met. I have the order of enquiry on this. We will soon come to conclusion". Moreover, one of the non-bailable warrant slapped against Param Bir Singh was cancelled after he appeared before the Qilla court on Tuesday.

Param Bir Singh resurfaces

After 231 days of 'hiding', Param Bir Singh joined the investigation in multiple extortion cases against him in Mumbai. Landing in Mumbai from Chandigarh, Singh was grilled by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for 7-hours. The Supreme Court has granted him interim protection from arrest and directed him to join and co-operate with the investigation. Previously, Singh was believed to have fled India and was proclaimed 'absconder; by a Mumbai court.

Param Bir Singh extortion cases

Param Bir Singh has been named in 4 such FIRs in connection to extortion cases - including by two bookies who accused Singh of extorting them and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases. Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore. Singh has also been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from one Sharad Agrawal. Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure. He is currently Maharashtra DG- Home guards and make be 'suspended'.