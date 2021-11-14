Lauding the bravery of the Maharashtra police, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday, spoke to Republic TV's senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen on the successful anti-Maoist operation in Gadchiroli. Patil confirmed that 26 Maoists had been killed by the state police in a day-long operation in eastern Gadchiroli district and a large number of weapons were seized. While the identity of those slain are yet to be confirmed, a top Maoist leader is suspected to be one of the casualties.

Patil to Republic: 'Team fought bravely'

"I would like to like to congratulate the Maharashtra police force for this great success in the operation. 26 Maoists have been killed and 4 police personnel have been injured. They are safe and receiving treatment in the hospital," he said.

"It was a challenging operation which started at 7 AM and ended at 4 PM. Our team fought very bravely. They are trying to verify and assess the casualties, but I cannot say unless we get confirmation from Gadchiroli police," said Patil. 16 parties of the C-60 — a team of crack commandos were involved in this operation.

26 Maoists slain in Gadchiroli

On Saturday, at least 26 Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in the eastern Gadchiroli district and a large number of weapons were seized by the Maharashtra police. The gunbattle took place in the morning at Korchi in the Mardintola forest area when a C-60 Gadchiroli police commando team was conducting a search operation led by additional SP Soumya Munde, Goyal said. While 26 bodies have been recovered, four police personnel - Ravindra Naitam, Sarveshwar Atram, Maharu Kudmethe and Tikaram Katange were injured in the operation. They were taken to Nagpur by helicopter for treatment.

As per reports, one of the casualties is Milind Teltumbde - a top member of CPI (Maoist) and younger brother of jailed activist Anand Teltumbde. The anti-Maoist operation - which is one of the largest in Gadchiroli - was launched after police received intelligence on CPI(Maoist) members' presence in the Gyarapatti forest in Gadchiroli. Around 500 personnel were allegedly involved in the operation.