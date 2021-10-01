Maharashtra Home Min Reviews Police Cases Against Param Bir Singh Amid Manhunt For Ex-CP

A day after Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil claimed that ex-Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh has fled India, his officials have reached out to Centre to locate him. Sources reported on Friday, that Patil has summoned Mumbai and Thane Commissioners to review police cases against Singh. Both top cops have updated the Home minister regarding the FIRs registered against Param Bir Singh. Sources also report that Singh has not been in contact with Maharashtra govt since August, when his 'medical leave' ended.

Maha HM in touch with Centre to track Param Bir Singh

On Thursday, Patil said, "I have heard that Parambir has fled the country. The permission of the Chief Minister of the state is necessary for any government official of the state to go abroad. Parambir Singh did not take any such permission. This is a very serious matter".

The Maharashtra Police has launched a manhunt for Param Bir, who now holds the position of Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard, said Patil. The former Mumbai top cop reportedly fled India in a private aircraft, claimed sources. A bailable warrant has been issued by the Justice Chandwal commission against Singh, who has been 'missing' since May 2021.

Param Bir Singh's accusations & probe

Earlier in April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Anil Deshmukh had told ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to accumulate Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. While the CBI is probing into Singh's allegations against Deshmukh, Param Bir Singh himself has been named in 4 such FIRs in connection to extortion cases - including by two bookies who accused Singh of extorting them and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases.

Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore. Ghadge alleged that Singh had ordered Ghadge to drop the names of 3 Municipal Commissioners, 12 KDMC officials and 7 builders from the charge sheet and on refusing to do so led to Ghadge's wrongful imprisonment in a frivolous case till he was acquitted by a Sessions Court in September 2017. Singh has also been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from one Sharad Agrawal. Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure.