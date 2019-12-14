Maharashtra Home Minister Eknath Shinde Comments On CAB

Maharashtra Home Minister Eknath Shinde said the Shiv Sena will consult with allies Congress and NCP over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Shiv Sena is purportedly put under pressure by allies to reject the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 passed by the Parliament on December 11. After voting in support of the Bill in Lok Sabha, the saffron party staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha opposing the Bill. Shiv Sena had previously said that the party will back the bill in the Upper House of the Parliament, only, is the Centre clarifies all its queries raised by party chief Uddhav Thackeray.