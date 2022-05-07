Maharashtra Home Minister Urges Centre To Formulate National Policy On Loudspeaker Usage

Amid Raj Thackeray's ultimatum, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil urged the Centre to formulate a national policy on the use of loudspeakers. Speaking to the media on Friday, Patil thanked people for cooperating with the administration and helping maintain law and order in the state. In his May 1 rally, Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such places of worship.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil stated, "When I spoke to all senior officials and leaders of all political parties, I said that the Centre should bring out a policy for the entire country. But with whatever incidents took place, I thank everyone- whether it is the Hindu or Muslim community from the bottom of my heart. They extended tremendous cooperation and that's why the issue was handled peacefully". It is pertinent to note that Shiv Sena has openly accused Thackeray of raising the loudspeaker issue at BJP's behest.

Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum

On Wednesday, the police swung into action and detained over 250 MNS workers across the state who tried to play Hanuman Chalisa. Moreover, the Mumbai Police has also issued a notice to Thackeray under Section 149 of the CrPC which empowers the police to intervene to prevent a cognizable offence. However, he remained undeterred by the action taken against his party workers and affirmed that the agitation will continue until illegal loudspeakers are removed from places of worship, especially mosques.

Taking objection to the fact that the police has given permission to some mosques to install loudspeakers, Raj Thackeray told the media, "A majority of the mosques in Maharashtra are unauthorized. The loudspeakers installed in unauthorized mosques are unauthorized and those given permission by the government are authorized? This is beyond my imagination. Why are you giving permission to unauthorized things? The reason for taking the press conference now is that this issue is not limited to Azaan. Our workers will play Hanuman Chalisa if prayers are offered through the rest of the day on loudspeakers."

He added, "Our agitation will continue till all unauthorized loudspeakers are removed. The agitation is not about 1 day. This is a long-term issue. When the state government is saying that we are following the Supreme Court, then do it completely. We are not going to be happy just because Azaan didn't take place at 92% of places today."