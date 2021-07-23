Maharashtra: Indian Navy Deploys Rescue Teams To Provide Relief In Flood-affected Areas

The incessant rains in Maharashtra continued to wreak havoc in the state, with several regions flooded. Responding to a request by the Government of Maharashtra, the Western Naval Command, Mumbai has mobilised Flood Rescue Teams and helicopters to join the rescue operations in the flood ridden areas. A total of seven naval rescue teams were deployed on July 22 in these areas. Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also deployed its teams for help.

Flood Rescue Teams in Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts

Despite the adverse weather conditions, the Indian Navy on Thursday deployed a total of seven naval rescue teams. The Navy said that the teams departed by road for deployment to the Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts on Thursday. Meanwhile, an airlift of marooned personnel from the Raigarh district was also undertaken. On Friday, one SeaKing 42C Helo from INS Shikra, Mumbai departed for rescue operations at Poladpur/Raigad.

The naval Flood Rescue Teams equipped with Gemini rubber boats, loud hailers, first aid kits, life jackets and lifebuoys, also include specialist Naval Divers and diving equipment. The Navy also informed that additional rescue teams were being kept on a high degree of readiness, ready for immediate deployment.

Deaths from landslides at Raigad

Nidhi Chaudhary, District Collector of Raigad district on Friday informed that at least five people died in the landslides caused by the heavy rainfall. The collector had earlier informed that 15 people were rescued from the landslides, while at least 30 people are still trapped inside. Following the rains, four landslides were reported in Raigad, blocking the roads in the region. The waterlogging on these roads further delayed rescue operations.

Maharashtra rains wreak havoc

Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had rushed teams to Ratnagiri's Khed and Chiplun areas to tackle the flooding situation due to high tides and heavy rains. To accelerate the rescue operation, two more teams have been mobilised, one each for Khed in Ratnagiri and for Mahad in Raigad. Several incidents of landslides were observed in Pune. Train services in the state, including the Mumbai and Nashik routes, were affected. Mahabaleshwar, on Thursday, broke the all-time record of the highest downpour in 24 hours witnessing 480 mm heavy rainfall till 8:30 AM Thursday. Before this, the highest 24-hour rainfall (439.8mm) was recorded on July 7, 1977.

IMAGE: PTI