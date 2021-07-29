Maharashtra: Irrigation Projects Halted In Marathwada, BJP MLA Fears For Farmers' Lives

Several irrigation and water programmes are being discontinued in Marathwada, and BJP MLA Prashant Bamb has expressed concern that this could lead to farmer suicides in the drought-prone region if it does not receive enough rain. The legislator, who represents the Aurangabad district's Gangapur constituency, stated that he had made many attempts to meet with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the matter.

BJP MLA fears farmer suicides in n Marathwada

In a virtual address, Bamb noted, "The water and irrigation schemes, specially designed for the Marathwada region, are coming a halt. Clearances for the water grid project had been fast-tracked and tenders for this scheme were floated. However, the scheme worth Rs 45,000 crore was halted and just Rs 250 crore was given to a scheme in Paithan taluka. Moreover, the Jalyukt Shivar scheme is not being implemented in the region."

The BJP MLA went on to say that the Shiv Sena had previously prioritised Marathwada and taken a firm stance against crop insurance companies. However, the firms are no longer compensating farmers for their losses, and he claims that if the region does not receive enough rain, farmers may commit suicide.

The BJP leader added, "I have written 19 letters to the state government on various issues, but haven't received any response on the same."

Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra

According to reports, between January and November 2020, Maharashtra recorded 2,270 cases of farmer suicides. This is slightly less than the 2,566 cases reported in the same period the year before. According to revenue department data gathered by RTI activist Jeetendra Ghadge, just 920 cases (or 40.5%) were declared eligible for compensation, said reports. The government can offer compensation only in circumstances where it decides that debt is a factor.

According to reports, the cotton belt of Vidarbha, which reported 1,230 farmer suicides, accounts for more than half of all farmer suicides. 693 farmer suicides were reported in Marathwada's arid zone, while 322 were reported in North Maharashtra.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI/ RepresentativeImage