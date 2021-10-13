Maharashtra Issues SOP To Support Reopening Of Cinema Halls, Multiplexes & Drama Theatres

The Maharashtra government has circulated a set of guidelines to support the reopening of cinema halls, multiplexes, drama theatres, and auditoriums in the state while mandating entry only to fully vaccinated people. The government has allowed cinema halls, single-screen theatres, drama theatres, and auditoriums to keep their doors open from October 22 at half the seating capacity.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday launched certain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of these places. The government has directed people to mandatorily use the Aarogya Setu application for their digital payments.

It is pertinent to mention here that multiplexes, drama theatres, and auditoriums are reopening in the state after a long span of 18 months. Since March 2020, theatres and multiplexes in the state have been shut except for two months before the second wave hit the state. Following the second wave of the pandemic, the state government had imposed another lockdown.

Here is a list of the fresh guidelines to be followed for the reopening of drama theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums, and other entertainment centres:

The occupancy of the cinemas, theatres, multiplexes, auditorium shall not exceed more than 50% of the total seating capacity.

Staffers of all shops including those employed at the food court, and in cleaning services must have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 14 days must have elapsed since the second dose.

Unexpected show timings for multiplexes to avoid crowding.

The government allows digital no-contact payment methods for booking tickets, payment for food and beverages.

Crowd management in parking lots, thermal screening of visitors, where only asymptomatic people will be allowed, also restricted number of persons in elevators have been advised by the government.

Routine COVID-appropriate action including wearing masks, physical distancing, covering of face while coughing or sneezing, regular hand sanitisation, etc need to be maintained.

No food and beverages shall be permitted inside the screening hall. Purchased packaged food and beverages will be allowed only outside the multiplex/theatres.

Employees must be fully vaccinated.

