Maharashtra Issues Stricter Curbs As COVID-19 Cases Surge; Gatherings Capped At 50 Persons

After the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continued to rise exponentially, the state government on Thursday imposed further curbs to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. While not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political and religious gathering at any point in time, the maximum number of attendees has now been restricted to 50 persons. Moreover, the new order stipulates that only 20 persons can attend the last rites.

Apart from this, the competent authority has been empowered to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in places that attract large crowds such as tourist spots, beaches, open grounds, etc. Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 5368 novel coronavirus cases, a spike of 1468 cases from a day before. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 66,70,754. At present, there are 18,217 active cases in the state. With 1193 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 65,07,330.

Meanwhile, 198 new cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the state on December 30 out of which 30 had returned from abroad. Overall, a total of 450 persons have been infected with Omicron in Maharashtra so far whereas 125 of them have already tested negative. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 9.68 percent, 97.55 percent and 2.12 percent respectively.

Government of Maharashtra: In an amended order, not more than 50 persons allowed at weddings, gatherings in both enclosed & open spaces; 20 people allowed at last rites (funerals). While in public places like beaches, open grounds, if deemed appropriate Section 144 may be imposed pic.twitter.com/80Rs4ImlVh — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

Here are the other COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra: