With the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute deteriorating, bus services from Belagavi to Maharashtra's border area have been suspended. This comes after Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) suspended bus services to Karnataka following attacks on buses from Maharashtra entering the border state.

Speaking to Republic, pro-Kannada organisation's leader Mahadev Talwar in Belagavi said, "We never asked any portion of land from Maharashtra in the 75 years of independence. But the people of Maharashtra have been demanding land portion from Karnataka. Since 1956, they are asking for it, fighting and rioting here for it. For this, our Chief Minister said, 'Give us the Kannada portion that exists there (Maharashtra)’. What is wrong with this (demand)?"

"You did not accept the Mahajan commission and went to the Supreme Court. So stay silent until the Supreme Court’s verdict. Why are you doing contempt of court?" Talwar questioned Maharashtra political leaders.

On Sharad Pawar's remark wherein the NCP chief warned that the state’s “patience” will take a different turn if attacks on vehicles entering the southern state from Maharashtra are not stopped, Talwar said, "This a wrong statement from Sharad Pawar."

"They cannot give employment to Marathi people, they cannot do good to Marathi people, so how will they do development here? If you want to do right, then provide basic needs to the people of Solapur, Akkalkot and Sangli and then come to Karnataka. The Karnataka government has provided facilities to all, whether Kannada or Marathi," he added.

"People of Maharashtra will stay in Maharashtra, people of Karnataka will stay in Karnataka, why are you escalating the issue," Mahadev Talwar said. He further accused political parties in Maharashtra of provoking people, resulting in a law and order situation.

'Shinde and Bommai agreed to maintain peace': Maharashtra Minister

Speaking to Republic over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, "CM Shinde has spoken to the CM of Karnakata and both of them agreed to maintain peace in both states. The issue is right now in the Supreme Court and whatever the Supreme Court decides will be binding on both states."

Kesarkar further stated that the dialogue between Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will help to maintain peace. He also said that law and order situations like attacking Maharashtra's trucks should not arise. "People should not come on the street and peace should be maintained. Peaceful dialogue should be there," he said.

When asked about when will the bus services from Maharashtra to Karnataka will resume, the Minister said that the district authorities of Solapur and Belagavi are in contact with each other and the services will start soon.

NCP's Supriya Sule attacks Karnataka CM

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, NCP leader Supriya Sule said, "For the past 10 days, a new issue has cropped up in Maharashtra. The CM of our neighbouring state, Karnataka has been speaking nonsense. Yesterday, the people of Maharashtra wanted to go to the Karnataka border but they were thrashed.

Adding further she said, "Conspiracy against Maharashtra going on for past 10 days. Karnataka CM is speaking about disintegrating Maharashtra. Both states are BJP-ruled. The people of Maharashtra were beaten up yesterday. This can't be allowed. This is one country. I urge Amit Shah to speak up."

Conspiracy against Maharashtra going on for past 10 days. Karnataka CM is speaking about disintegrating Maharashtra. Both states are BJP-ruled. People of Maharashtra were beaten up y'day. This can't be allowed. This is one country. I urge Amit Shah to speak up:NCP MP Supriya Sule pic.twitter.com/JDqhPq282U — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

Sanjay Raut questions Centre's involvement in border dispute

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut targeted the Centre and claimed incidents of violence amid the raging border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka can not take place without "Delhi's support". In his tweet, Raut said, "Workers of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti have been arrested. The game of ending Marathi self-esteem by breaking its backbone has started. The attacks in Belagavi are part of the same conspiracy. Get up Marathas get up!"

Later while speaking to reporters, he said, "This would have not happened if the Centre did not want. Whose government is there in Karnataka? Whose government is there in Maharashtra? It's BJP. Earlier, no CM had asked Solapur and Sangli. This is happening for the first time... Centre has a responsibility to stop the CM."

दिल्लीचया पाठिंब्या शिवाय

बेळगावात मराठी माणूस व महाराष्ट्राच्या वाहनांवर हल्ला होऊ शकत नाहीं.महाराष्ट्र एकीकरण समितीच्या कार्यकर्त्यांना अटक झाली आहे.महाराष्ट्राचा

कणा मोडून मराठी स्वाभिमान कायमचा संपविण्याचा खेळ सुरू झालाय.बेळगावातील हल्ले त्याच कटाचा भाग आहे.ऊठ मराठ्या ऊठ! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 7, 2022

Basavaraj Bommai speaks to Eknath Shinde over border dispiute

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday had a telephonic discussion with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde over the ongoing border dispute. Taking to Twitter, CM Bommai informed that there was agreement on both sides to maintain peace as well as a law and order situation. However, the Karnataka CM remained firm on his stand clear and said the legal battle will be pursued in the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to mention that the tussle over the border dispute intensified on November 22 when Bommai asserted that his government was seriously considering the merger of Maharashtra's Sangli district with Karnataka in view of the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka.

Following the Bommai's statement, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response to the counterattack, Bommai dubbed Fadnavis' statement as a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.