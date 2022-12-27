Maharashtra-K'taka Border Row Escalates As Maha Govt To Move Resolution In Assembly Today

The tussle between Karnataka and Maharashtra over the Belagavi border rages as the issue will reverberate in the Assembly on Tuesday where Maharashtra Chief Minister will pass the resolution on the ongoing border dispute.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said, "We stand firmly with the people living in the border areas. We are bringing a proposal in this regard in the Assembly tomorrow."

This comes after his predecessor and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leader Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka should be declared as a Union Territory.

Thackeray at the Maharashtra Legislative Council said, "We don't want a single inch of Karnataka’s land but we want our land back… Until the Supreme Court decides on this matter, we should send a demand to the Centre to declare the Karnataka-occupied-Maharashtra a Union Territory... I request the house to pass this resolution today itself and send it to the Centre."

CM Shinde, while slamming Thackeray, said, "We do not need any lessons from others. We are standing steadfast with those living in the boundary region. We are bringing a resolution to the effect in the assembly tomorrow."

In the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said, "The state government will do whatever it can to ensure the Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka get justice."

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Passes unanimous resolution over border row

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly, on Thursday, unanimously passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra in order to protect the southern state's interests. "There is no compromise on the matters relating to Karnataka's land, water, language and Kannadiga's interest. The feelings of Karnataka's people and members (of assembly) is one of these subjects, and if it is affected, we are all committed to unitedly take constitutional and legal measures to protect the interest of the state," the resolution moved by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai read.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row

The border stand-off between Maharashtra and Karnataka has been going on for a long time over predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. However, the conflict stretched after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's announcement on November 22 that his government was seriously considering the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka. Which, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be given to Karnataka. Later, the response was termed as 'provocative' by the Karnataka CM as he staked claim to the Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.