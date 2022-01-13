Maharashtra likely to see rise in COVID-19 hospitalisations by Jan-end or early Feb: Health dept

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Maharashtra is expected to see a spike in hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients in the last week of January or the first week of February, the state health department told the cabinet on Wednesday.

The health department made this projection during a presentation before the state cabinet.

The cabinet expressed concern over the projection, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state has witnessed a rise, it said, adding that the present demand is 400 metric tonnes.

"If the oxygen demand rises to 700 metric tonnes, then stricter curbs will be required. Considering this fact, the district administration should expedite vaccination and take necessary steps," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during the meeting.

Along with the urban centres, the rural parts are also affected by COVID-19, he said.

"Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients don't require medical oxygen. But people need to be vigilant as the UK and the US are witnessing a strain on their health infrastructure," he said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases, a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago, and 32 fresh fatalities. The new cases included 86 Omicron infections. PTI MR NP NP

