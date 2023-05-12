Maharashtra Logs 149 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Active Tally Drops To 1,210

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 149 fresh coronavirus cases, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, where 362 more patients recovered, said the health department.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,68,096, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,541, said a health department bulletin.

Mumbai logged 48 cases in the last 24 hours The state had recorded 154 cases and one fatality on Wednesday.

At present, the dominant variant of COVID-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16, which has been found in 1,241 cases so far and caused 13 deaths in the state, said the bulletin.

It said 362 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,18,345 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,210.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.

The health department said 7,740 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, bringing the total to 8,70,74,379.